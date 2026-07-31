PM Modi forgives youth over Jantar Mantar abuse, urges society to guide 'misguided' children

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a fresh video message on his official Instagram account, saying he simply felt like speaking to the young people. In the message, he referred to the recent events at Jantar Mantar, where some “mischievous youngsters” had hurled vile abuses using language unbecoming of any civilised society.

He noted that not only was he targeted, but his late mother was also subjected to deeply appalling abuse. Acknowledging the strong public reaction, the Prime Minister said mistakes are part of childhood and that childhood itself provides the opportunity to correct those mistakes.

“That is the very essence of childhood,” he remarked. He expressed full understanding of the outrage in society and the sense of cultural shock over how young girls could use such language.

Calling the youngsters “misguided,” PM Modi stressed that the need of the hour was to embrace them and show them the right path. “It is our duty to guide them. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them in society will not change the situation,” he said.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he wished to forgive them and hoped society would accept this sentiment, adding that he held only one feeling in his heart.

Drawing a simple yet powerful analogy, PM Modi said, “Sometimes, we accidentally bite our tongue with our teeth, causing it to bleed. Yet, we do not break our teeth, because both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too, and it is our responsibility to guide them.”

He acknowledged that showing the right path to the misguided is a difficult task, but insisted it was a responsibility that society must undertake.

The video message comes amid widespread discussion over the language used during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

By choosing forgiveness over punishment and focusing on guidance, the Prime Minister sought to shift the discourse towards reform and responsibility.

He appealed to citizens to treat the episode as an opportunity to correct rather than condemn, reinforcing the idea that young people who err can still be brought back onto the right path through understanding and positive direction.

--IANS

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