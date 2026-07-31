Delhi Police chief Anurag Kumar honours 202 retiring personnel

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Anurag Kumar has led a Pipping Ceremony at Police headquarters' Adarsh Auditorium during which 202 retiring personnel were conferred honourary ranks for their exemplary service, an official said.

In a message on Friday on social media platform X, the Delhi Police said, "@CPDelhi Anurag Kumar, joined by senior officers, personally pipped the retirees with their new honourary ranks. The CP lauded their lifelong dedication and wished them a healthy, joyous post-retirement journey."

In a message to the retirees, the Delhi Police Chief said the entire nation is proud of the contribution made by them.

"I want to congratulate all of those who are retire after serving the nation," he added.

Earlier on July 1, the Delhi Police organised its Commissionerate Day with a Ceremonial Parade at the Parade Ground at New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inspected the parade and took the salute in the presence of Commissioner of Police.

Delhi Police is perhaps the largest Metropolitan police in the world, larger than London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.

There are 15 districts of Delhi Police, 66 police subdivisions and more than 200 police stations.

The population of Delhi and the attendant problems of policing have kept multiplying over the decades and following the recommendations of the Srivastava Committee, the strength of Delhi Police was increased to the present level of above 76,000.

In 2024, the sanctioned strength stood at 83,762 personnel (including India Reserve Battalions).

In 1966, the Union government constituted the Delhi Police Commission led by Justice G.D. Khosla to go into the problems faced by Delhi Police and it was on the basis of the Khosla Commission Report that the Delhi Police was reorganised.

Four police districts, namely, North, Central, South and New Delhi were constituted.

The Delhi Police Commission also recommended the introduction of Police Commissioner System which was eventually adopted from July 1, 1978.

--IANS

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