India, Lesotho review entire spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperation

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) India and the African nation of Lesotho reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, particularly development cooperation, capacity building, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and cooperation at the United Nations (UN) and other international fora, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

"The 6th meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC) between India and Lesotho was held on 30 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa), MEA and Mr. Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations," the MEA stated on X.

The entire spectrum of bilateral relations was reviewed, particularly development cooperation, capacity building, HADR and cooperation at UN and other international fora.

According to a statement by Lesotho’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, during the opening session, both sides reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

"The JBCC remains the principal institutional mechanism for reviewing bilateral relations, advancing cooperation across key sectors, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership between the two sister countries," read the statement.

It also noted that the JBCC was established under the Agreement signed in March 2004, with its inaugural Session convened in New Delhi in March 2009. Since then, the joint sessions have been held periodically, alternating between Maseru and New Delhi, to review progress, strengthen institutional collaboration, and identify new areas of mutual interest.

Senior Officials from both Governments, including representatives from Lesotho – New Delhi Diplomatic Mission, Ministries of Trade, Business Development, Education and Training, Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition, and Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, were also present in the meeting.

"The 6th Session advanced several proposed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreed to sign at the earliest opportunity. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing sustainable development through South–South cooperation and strengthening collaboration in regional and multilateral fora. India reiterated its invitation for Lesotho to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as important platforms for cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure resilience," the Ministry stated.

Both sides concluded that the 7th Session of the Lesotho–India Joint Bilateral Commission of Cooperation will be convened in Maseru, Kingdom of Lesotho, on dates to be agreed upon.

--IANS

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