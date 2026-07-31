Gujarat rains: CM conducts late-night review; over 16,500 evacuated

Gandhinagar, July 31 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a surprise late-night visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Friday to review the state's preparedness as forecasts indicated the possibility of a red alert in 10 districts on Saturday.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the rainfall situation across the state and directed the collectors of the concerned districts to remain on high alert in anticipation of further heavy rainfall.

The state government has also strengthened its emergency response arrangements, with two Army columns each placed on standby in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Surat to assist the civil administration if required.

In addition, Indian Air Force helicopters have been kept on standby at Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Pune to support rescue and relief operations should the situation escalate.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that extensive precautionary measures undertaken by the administration had already resulted in the evacuation of more than 16,500 residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

A further 41 people have been rescued during weather-related incidents. Rainfall was recorded in 201 talukas across Gujarat on Friday, reflecting the widespread impact of the active monsoon system.

The state has so far received 61.5 per cent of its seasonal rainfall.

Reviewing the preparedness, Patel instructed district administrations likely to face severe weather conditions to maintain constant vigilance and ensure that all necessary arrangements remain in place for any emergency response.

Senior officials present during the meeting included Chief Secretary M. K. Das; Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dr Jayanti Ravi; Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) Chief Executive Officer Dhaval Patel; and Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana, who reviewed the evolving weather situation and the state's preparedness measures with the Chief Minister.

The late-night review came as the state administration intensified monitoring and emergency readiness ahead of the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat, with disaster response agencies, armed forces and civil authorities remaining on standby to respond to any eventuality.

--IANS

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