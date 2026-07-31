'Unfortunate if highest democratic institution insults scientist': Senior academics on Priyanka's Kamakoti remark

New Delhi, July 31 (INS) Senior academics on Friday criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "gaumutra expert" remark aimed at IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, calling the "insult to the scientist" as "unfortunate".

This comes a day after a group of academics and education leaders issued an open letter to Priyanka Gandhi, expressing concern over her alleged objectionable description of IIT Madras Head Kamakoti and urging greater respect for scientific discourse and academic freedom in public life.

Speaking to IANS, IIM Mumbai Director Manoj K. Tiwari underlined that Kamakoti has made "massive contribution" in the domain of computer science.

"Therefore, it is not expected to attribute him (V. Kamakoti) in a mocking manner that he is a 'Gomutra expert' or something like that. That is not required, because this is a, we feel insult to such a man who has given his entire life in the academics, pursuing one of the high quality research," he said.

Nalanda University Vice-Chancellor Sachin Chaturvedi said that the open letter was necessary because V. Kamakoti is not only the Director of IIT Madras but also one of the country's leading scientists.

"He (V. Kamakoti) has devoted his entire life to high-quality research and to promoting scientific thinking in society...This issue is of great importance because Parliament is our highest democratic institution. If it ridicules scientists instead of engaging with them through discussion and meaningful debate, it would create a very unfortunate situation for the country," he noted.

Guru Gobind Singh University Vice-Chancellor K. S. Thakur echoed, saying: "It is not appropriate to make such remarks about the country's renowned academicians and scientists, because any theory is formulated only after they have conducted extensive research."

Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor Poonam Tandon asserted that linking science with politics is not good for any country or its development, and it lowers the morale of scientists.

"V. Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, is a globally recognised scientist. It is not appropriate for a non-scientific person to comment on his research... Comments by those who do not understand the various aspects of research, are unfortunate," she told IANS.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Shubha Tiwari, noted that while there can certainly be differences of opinion with V. Kamakoti, "but ridiculing or mocking him and insulting a scholar in this manner is completely inappropriate".

--IANS

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