‘Clothes were hung on power lines under SP rule’: CM Yogi hits out at Oppn over crisis claims

Lucknow, May 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for what he described as creating a narrative around an energy crisis in the state, while recalling the condition of electricity supply during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a foundation stone laying programme for welfare projects worth Rs 413 crore undertaken by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi questioned the Opposition’s criticism regarding power shortages and said the current government was ensuring a stable electricity supply across the state.

“Who is raising fingers on the energy crisis? The Opposition is trying to create this narrative. It is a fact that during the era of the Samajwadi Party, people used to hang their clothes to dry on the very power lines meant to carry electricity. Back then, when there was no electricity supply, what exactly were these people doing?” the Chief Minister said.

He further recalled that during the previous government, electricity supply was allegedly rotated unevenly between districts.

“Whenever electricity was to be supplied to a particular district, power would be provided for the night during one week; the following week, it would be supplied to a different district. Sometimes during the day, sometimes at night,” he stated.

Contrasting the past situation with the present, CM Yogi said the BJP-led government was working to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply and address technical disruptions promptly.

“We are ensuring a full and consistent power supply. Currently, if a shutdown occurs at the power station itself or if there is a nationwide power shortage, the department must be given the opportunity to address the issue; indeed, the department is already working diligently at its own level to resolve it. I have personally chaired review meetings regarding this matter,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid allegations by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over repeated power cuts in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma had recently stated that the state achieved its highest-ever electricity supply.

CM Yogi also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the Power Corporation during the ongoing challenges and said resolving the crisis was a shared responsibility.

“The responsibility to tackle this crisis does not rest solely with the Power Corporation; it is the duty of every citizen to stand in solidarity with the Corporation during these times and extend their cooperation. This constitutes our civic duty as well. We must stand firm and speak with conviction; mere mutual criticism and counter-accusations will not get the job done. We must offer support and strength,” he said.

“This double-engine government does not leave the problem but finds a solution for it,” the Chief Minister added.

During his address, CM Yogi also urged people to protect public property and criticised incidents involving theft or vandalism of civic installations.

“We must refrain from damaging public property. Otherwise, what happens? We plant flower pots, and then someone arrives in a car, picks up a pot, and drives away with it. Just think about it: considering the cost of the fuel consumed by that car, they could have easily purchased a brand-new flower pot instead. Yet, this has become a bizarre new model in theft,” he remarked.

Sharing an anecdote, the Chief Minister said CCTV cameras had captured the owner of an expensive luxury car allegedly stealing a flower pot from a public place.

“I was observing a very expensive car, and nowadays, CCTV cameras are installed everywhere. We monitor these feeds constantly, and we discovered that the owner of that expensive vehicle, a car worth 2.5 crore rupees, went to such great lengths just to steal a flower pot worth Rs 45. Had they simply spent that Rs 45 to buy a new pot for their home, they would have preserved their dignity, and the city would have looked beautiful as well,” CM Yogi said.

“At one point, the thought actually crossed my mind to have his photograph displayed right there at the city square!” he added, drawing laughter from the audience present at the programme.

--IANS

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