New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a historic milestone for Indian sport and global wellness, the first-ever World Yogasana Championship (WYC) 2026, dedicated to Yogasana as a competitive sport, was officially launched today in New Delhi. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled it in the presence of Federation leaders.

WYC 2026, set for June 4–8, 2026, at Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, will host top Yogasana athletes and delegations from more than 60 countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Japan, Oman, Mauritius, and the Netherlands. This event marks India’s bold effort to promote Yogasana as an internationally recognized sport and aims to secure its place in the Olympics.

The official unveiling event introduced the innovative championship logo, trophy, official jersey, and Veer the lion mascot. These elements collectively represent the emergence of Yogasana as a contemporary global sport grounded in India’s rich heritage. The championship's branding embodies athletic achievement, international unity, youth ambition, and India’s leadership in wellness and sports. It blends our cultural legacy with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, symbolizing progress and modernity.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is backed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Ministry of Ayush, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism, and the Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association. This collective effort aims to promote Yogasana globally and establish its presence on the international sporting stage.

Speaking at the launch, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, said, “India gifted yoga to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the nation is now leading the movement to establish Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport. The World Yogasana Championship reflects the strength of our youth, our culture, and our vision of positioning India at the forefront of emerging global sports. The championship is a fantastic step towards global expansion of our sport that is a gateway to the Yoga Way of Life. I welcome all countries to India and am confident that this championship will pave a pathway to a new Yogasana sporting economy.”

Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, World Yogasana & Yogasana Bharat, added, “My primary focus has been to ensure strong participation from all 5 continents. There are more than 60 countries joining this movement and the enthusiasm and response is growing rapidly. There is tremendous excitement from all athletes, institutions and national federations globally. At present, we are training and developing teams, technical officials and leadership structures and our vision is not only to organise championships, but also to establish Yogasana as a sporting discipline rooted in India’s ancient wisdom, while aligning modern sports governance and international standards.”

Udit Sheth, President, Yogasana Bharat, said, “Yogasana has the potential to become India’s greatest sporting contribution to the world, and that’s where we are going. This is more than a championship, it is the beginning of a global sporting movement born in India and packaged for the world with modern teaching, scoring and broadcasting systems. With athletes and officials from across continents coming together in Ahmedabad, the World Yogasana Championship marks a defining milestone in taking India’s ancient wisdom to the modern sporting world. We welcome all the teams and athletes to the birthplace of Yoga, India. As a sport, it must be riveting, channel change nahi hona chahiye aur commentary first class honi chahiye.”

Sanjay Malpani, President, Asian Yogasana & Vice President, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat, said, “Across Asia and beyond, Yogasana is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting new sporting disciplines for young athletes. This championship will inspire an entire generation to view Yogasana not only as wellness, but also as sport, performance, and international competition. I’m confident that this championship will mark a step towards every country embracing Yogasana Sport.”

Ekta Bouderlique, Secretary, World Yogasana, said, “Many people ask how Yogasana can become a competitive sport. But if we truly wish to inspire the youth across the world to embrace yoga as a lifelong discipline, then sport becomes the pathway. Through ongoing dialogue with ICCR, the diplomatic community, and international networks we are witnessing Yogasana as a discipline that nurtures balance, focus, resilience, character and the right values from an early age.”

Ahmedabad and Gujarat are preparing to host this historic championship, enhancing Gujarat’s reputation as a global hub for international sports, wellness tourism, and youth-led cultural exchange.

The event will include various competitive categories such as Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with participants competing in junior, youth, and elite divisions according to internationally recognized rules and judging standards.

The World Yogasana Championship is seen as a key milestone in Yogasana’s long-term goal of being included in major international multi-sport events and achieving Olympic recognition.

As June 2026 approaches, the championship is set to be more than just a sporting event. It marks the emergence of a new global sporting movement led by India, where ancient wisdom combines with modern athletic excellence on the world stage.

--IANS

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