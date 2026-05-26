BJP working to strengthen organisation in Assam: Dilip Saikia

Guwahati, May 26 (IANS) Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia on Tuesday said the party has begun preparations for upcoming organisational and electoral activities following what he described as a “historic mandate” for the BJP-led alliance in the recent elections.

Speaking to reporters after a party meeting, Saikia said the BJP remains a “vibrant and living political organisation” that continuously works to strengthen its structure and prepare for future elections immediately after the conclusion of one electoral process.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is a living political organisation. After every election, we immediately begin preparations for the next organisational and electoral responsibilities,” Saikia said.

He informed that a major organisational meeting was convened with 433 Mandal committee presidents, 44 district committee presidents, and several senior party office-bearers.

According to Saikia, presidents and general secretaries of various frontal organisations, district in-charges, co-in-charges, and senior party workers also attended the meeting to discuss future programmes and organisational strategies.

“We have already completed the first session of the meeting, where discussions were held regarding our responsibilities after receiving such a massive public mandate,” he said.

The Assam BJP chief said party workers were asked to continue serving the people with humility and dedication despite the electoral success.

“We have appealed to all our workers to remain active and continue public service with sincerity and humility,” Saikia stated.

He further said discussions were also held regarding several upcoming elections in different literary and community bodies across the state.

Among the elections mentioned by Saikia were those for the Mising Sahitya Sabha, Yuva Sahitya Sabha, Sonowal Kachari literary bodies, and the Silchar Municipal Corporation.

“We are discussing how the party and its supporters can perform successfully in these upcoming elections as well,” he said.

Saikia added that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had already addressed the gathering, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also expected to join the meeting later to guide party workers on future organisational programmes and political strategies.

The BJP has intensified its organisational activities in Assam ahead of a series of local and community-level elections scheduled in the coming months.

--IANS

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