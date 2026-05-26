Gopal Dutt on playing Pinky Mama in 'Gullak 5': He brings a different kind of energy

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The beloved "Gullak" family will be getting an exciting addition this season. Actor Gopal Dutt has been roped in to bring a comic twist as 'Pinky Mama' in "Gullak 5".

After numerous references to “Pinky Mama” in the Mishra household over the years, the audience will finally get the opportunity to witness the much-discussed character on screen for the first time.

Pinky Mama's entry in the Mishra house promises a fresh layer of humour, warmth, and chaos, adding to the excitement for the new season.

Gopal, who will be playing Pinky Mama, revealed that he is extremely excited to be a part of the popular drama.

He shared, "I have been watching and enjoying the show for years. It is very exciting to play a popular character that everyone has been waiting to meet. Playing Mama was incredibly exciting because he brings a different kind of energy into the Mishra household."

Revealing what he loved the most about the character, Gopal added, "He’s unpredictable, emotional, funny, and at times completely unfiltered. What I loved most was that even amidst all the comedy, the character had a genuine heart. Working with this cast has been an absolute joy, and I can’t wait for audiences to welcome Mama into their homes.”

Backed by The Viral Fever, the new season of "Gullak" will see some familiar faces, such as Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, and Helly Shah.

Moreover, actor Anant Joshi will be stepping into the role of Annu this season, a character initially essayed by Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Talking about being a part of the show, he had shared, "Gullak has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families, their warmth, little moments, conversations, and the simplicity with which they touch people’s lives.”

"Gullak 5" is slated to stream exclusively on Sony LIV from 5th June.

--IANS

pm/