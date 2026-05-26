Indian archery pioneer and Seoul 1988 Olympian Shyam Lal Meena passes away at 61

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Indian archery pioneer Shyam Lal Meena, a member of India’s first-ever Olympic archery team at the Seoul Games in 1988, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 61.

Shyam Lal Meena, who had been battling liver-related complications in recent years, breathed his last in a hospital after his condition deteriorated. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian archery history, with the former Olympian remembered as one of the sport’s earliest trailblazers in the country.

Born on March 4, 1965, in Kevadia village of Rajasthan’s Banswara district, Meena rose from modest beginnings to represent India on the world stage. Starting with a traditional bamboo bow amid severe financial hardships, he honed his talent through determination before earning support under the Government’s Special Area Games (SAG) Scheme.

Meena played a key role in one of Indian archery’s landmark achievements when he teamed up with Limba Ram and Rajat Haldar to win bronze at the 1987 Asian Archery Championships in Kolkata. The medal is widely regarded as Indian archery’s first major international success and secured qualification for the 1988 Seoul Olympics — the country’s maiden appearance in Olympic archery.

After coming through the selection trials, Meena became part of India’s first Olympic archery contingent alongside Limba Ram and Sanjeeva Singh. At the Seoul Games, he finished 71st in the individual qualification round, while the Indian men’s recurve team placed 20th overall.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian sport, Meena was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1989.

Beyond his competitive career, Meena remained deeply involved with the sport as an archery coach at the District Sports Training Centre in Banswara. He dedicated his post-retirement years to mentoring young archers and helping develop grassroots talent in Rajasthan.

His journey from a small Rajasthan village to becoming one of Indian archery’s founding figures continues to inspire generations of athletes.

--IANS

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