‘She is no more’: Giribala Singh’s 4 words that shattered Twisha’s family

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) ‘She is no more’. These were the words of Twisha’s mother-in-law to the former actor-model’s sister-in-law, Rashi, which broke the news about her death to her kin on the evening of May 12, notes the CBI FIR registered in the case.

The four words changed Twisha’s parents' lives forever.

In just 54 minutes – between 9.41 pm when Twisha spoke to her mother on a WhatsApp call and 10.35 pm when the victim’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, told Rashi about her death – the family lost their daughter, as shown in the case records.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case file and started recording statements of Giribala Singh and Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, in Bhopal on Monday.

The CBI investigators have also perused the initial report in the case registered by the Bhopal Police and noted that on the fateful day, Twisha had spoken to her father several times on his phone.

The victim’s family members, who have alleged dowry harassment, recorded in their statement to Bhopal Police that on May 12 evening, while Twisha was speaking to her mother at 9.41 pm, her husband had shouted in the background to inquire about whom she was speaking to, show documents.

After that moment, Twisha’s phone remained switched off for 20 minutes. Several attempts by her kin to contact her on her personal phone failed.

In desperation, Rashi dialled Giribala Singh’s phone number. Twisha’s mother-in-law picked up the phone, and when Rashi requested to speak to Twisha, Giribala Singh cut the call with a short message: “She is no more.”

The contents of original FIR No 133/2026 registered at Police Station Katara Hills show that Twisha was rushed to AIIMS Bhopal by Samarth Singh for treatment, where he informed the attending doctor that she had committed suicide around 10.20 pm. On medical inspection, she was declared dead.

Doctor Kartik of the hospital informed police at 12.05 am about the statement given by Samarth Singh about his wife’s suicide, said the Bhopal Police FIR.

The CBI FIR also took note of the Bhopal Police’s record, which said that the short post-mortem report of Twisha said: “Death is due to antemortem hanging by ligature, Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted).”

Antemortem hanging refers to the act of hanging while the victim is still alive. An inquest/inquiry into the death of a newlywed within seven years of marriage under suspicious or unnatural circumstances is a mandatory, legally mandated investigation to ascertain whether the death is a suicide, accident, or homicide.

In India, this process is strictly overseen by Executive or Judicial Magistrates under Section 174 and Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) / Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

As per law, if a woman dies an unnatural death within seven years of marriage and faced prior dowry harassment, the husband faces charges for dowry death. The punishment is rigorous imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years, with a maximum of life imprisonment.

--IANS

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