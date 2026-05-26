Leaders hail Shivraj Chouhan's book 'Apnapan' on PM Modi as guide for aspiring politicians

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) A host of senior BJP leaders on Tuesday hailed the launch of 'Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav', a book authored by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, describing it as an important political and inspirational work that captures his decades-long association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offers valuable lessons for future generations.

The book, launched in Delhi, offers a glimpse into Prime Minister Modi's public life through Shivraj Singh Chouhan's personal experiences and observations over the years.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the title itself reflected a deep sense of belonging and public connection.

"The title 'Apnapan' itself means 'ours' or 'belonging to us'. This book is very important and should be read by every politician, especially budding politicians, to understand how a public servant can serve for 17 years as Chief Minister in a state like Madhya Pradesh that was considered backward at that time. It is a record 17 years as CM, and now he is serving at the Centre as Agriculture Minister," Naidu said.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said leaders with decades of public experience should document their journeys for the benefit of younger generations.

"I have always believed that leaders who have decades of experience should document it so that coming generations can learn from their experiences. I myself used to tell my leader and my father, Ram Vilas Paswan, many times to document as much of his experience as possible. For people like us and the younger generations, it would certainly serve as a source of inspiration," he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Chouhan on the publication and highlighted his long administrative and organisational journey.

"Over the years, he has served in many roles — as Yuva Morcha president, Kesariya Hindu Vahini coordinator, Chief Minister and now as Union Agriculture Minister. We will all benefit from the experience he has gained while serving in these various positions in government. We would all like to read this book, and I extend my best wishes and congratulations for this important contribution," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the current generation had witnessed Prime Minister Modi in multiple capacities — from organisational work to Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister — and that Chouhan had meaningfully documented those experiences.

"This book will serve as a guide for the new generation. I congratulate Shivraj Singh Chouhan for presenting his experiences in a very meaningful and well-articulated manner," Vijayvargiya said.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said the book would inspire not only political workers but also people from all walks of life.

BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary also welcomed the publication, saying it would be useful for workers, youth and all sections of society, while encouraging readers to draw inspiration from it towards self-reliance.

The launch event witnessed leaders across the party praising the book as both a political memoir and a record of leadership, with many expressing hope that 'Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav' would become an important reference point for aspiring public representatives and young readers seeking insight into leadership and governance.

--IANS

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