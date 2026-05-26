‘Dharamshala pitch will make Gujarat’s pace attack more dangerous’: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Gujarat Titans (GT) will head into Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 as slight favourites against defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), citing the Dharamshala conditions and the strength of Gujarat’s pace attack.

RCB and GT will clash in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, with a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake.

Speaking ahead of the high-profile encounter, Pathan said the conditions in Dharamshala are likely to assist fast bowlers with swing and bounce, something that could work heavily in Gujarat’s favour.

“The conditions in Dharamshala will favour fast bowling. There will be swing and bounce on offer. I think Gujarat have a slight edge because of the quality and consistency of their pace attack,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

“Their fast bowlers have been performing well even on flat tracks in Ahmedabad. Here, with the ball moving and bouncing, they will be even more dangerous. How quickly both teams adapt will matter, but Gujarat start as favourites because their bowling is better suited to these conditions,” he added.

Pathan also reserved special praise for Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, highlighting his growth as both captain and batter during the ongoing season.

“Shubman Gill has done a remarkable job captaining the Gujarat Titans, and his batting has also been excellent. He has grown as a batter and will relish the challenge of facing RCB,” Pathan said.

The former India pacer particularly praised Gill’s ability against pace and spin bowling, saying the opener has added greater intent to his game this season.

“His off-side play against pace bowlers is top-class. He steps out, gets into position, and once he is set, he attacks with intent. Against spin, he uses the slog sweep to hit big shots,” he explained.

Pathan also felt Gill entered IPL 2026 with a point to prove after losing his place in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup 2026, and believes the right-hander is determined to force his way back into the national team setup.

“He entered this IPL season with a clear goal: improve his strike rate. He lost his place in the Indian team and wants to earn it back. That is definitely on his mind,” Pathan said.

“Winning the IPL trophy for Gujarat is also a big target. I believe Shubman Gill will really enjoy the challenge of playing RCB in the first qualifier. He will also like this Dharamshala pitch, which should suit his style of play,” he added.

--IANS

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