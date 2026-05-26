Belgium: Several killed after train and school bus collide in Buggenhout

Brussels, May 26 (IANS) At least four people have been killed and several others injured after a train crashed into a school bus in Buggenhout in Belgium's East Flanders on Monday, local media reported.

The accident involved a Belgian railways train and a mini school bus, according to Belgian rail track operator Infrabel, Belgium-based VRT News reported. The accident took place in Buggenhout at the level crossing in Vierhuizen at around 8:15 am (local time).

Several fatalities have been reported in the accident, VRT News reported, citing an official source. Passengers of the train have been evacuated. Around 100 passengers are being looked after at the local fire station. One person is in shock and is receiving treatment.

"Flemish broadcaster VRT reported that there were seven schoolchildren, a supervisor and the driver in the bus. According to Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke, two teenagers, the driver and the supervisor died. Minister Crucke also reported that two people have been seriously injured," The Brussels Times reported.

Emergency services have rushed to the site of the incident. According to the police, nine people were in the bus when the accident happened which included a driver, an attendant and seven children, mostly of secondary school age. The children were attending a school for children with special needs.

Thomas Baeken of Belgian rail track operator Infrabel said that the CCTV footage has revealed that the level crossing was closed when the accident happened. Baeken said, "The collision took place at 8.08 am. Footage shows that the barriers were down and the traffic lights were red. We do not know how the accident could have happened. That is for the police and the public prosecutor’s office to investigate."

He said that the rail track operator is cooperating in the investigation to find out exactly how the accident happened. He stated that accident took place approximately one kilometre from Buggenhout railway station, VRT News reported.

Baeken said, "The train was already braking. The train driver did apply the emergency brake, but was unable to avoid a collision."

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed sympathies with the victims and their loved ones. He thanked emergency services for their swift response.

"With great dismay, I learned of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength. Thank our emergency services for their swift response on site," Quintin posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as