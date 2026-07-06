Under-fire India look to revamp bowling attack, add extra pacer for third T20I against England (Preview)

Nottingham, July 6 (IANS) A struggling India will desperately hunt for its first win on the tour when they face an aggressive England in the third T20I at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The visitors have endured a forgettable start under new captain Shreyas Iyer, losing the game in Manchester and suffering a shocking 2-0 series defeat to Ireland.

What will be India’s chief focus will be revamping the bowling attack and adding an extra fast bowler, considering Ravi Bishnoi looked completely out of sorts in Manchester, conceding 60 runs without a wicket, including bowling three back-foot no-balls in a catastrophic 29-run over.

For the Trent Bridge clash, youngster Prince Yadav is a strong candidate to replace Bishnoi ahead of Prasidh Krishna, whose back-of-a-length balls can be easily dispatched by England’s hard-hitting batter.

The Indian batters, meanwhile, have also found it difficult to adapt to the extra bounce and movement offered by pitches in England after playing predominantly on flat subcontinent pitches. Apart from opener Abhishek Sharma, who has looked fluent with scores of 59 and 43, the rest of the lineup has lacked fluency.

While skipper Iyer and Ishan Kishan have scraped together some runs, they have failed to dominate. Meanwhile, young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to make a significant impact after making a historic international debut. Correcting these tactical errors and balancing the bowling department will be crucial if the visitors intend to keep the series alive.

When: Tuesday, July 7, 100:00 PM IST

Where: Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham

Where to watch: The title clash will be shown live on Sony Sports Network TV channels and will be live-streamed on SonyLIV website and app.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

--IANS

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