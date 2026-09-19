Asha Negi on Rohit Roy’s ‘dustbin medium’ remark: What type of frustration have they experienced?

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi has reacted to actor Rohit Roy’s ‘dustbin medium’ remark about television, saying she does not know the intention behind his statement or what kind of frustration may have led to it.

Asha spoke to IANS about Rohit, who in an interview had tagged the small screen as a “dustbin medium” and said film stars have a certain level of "style and class" that television actors lack.

She told IANS: “I don’t know what the intention was behind it what people go through… What type of frustration they have experienced? I cannot comment on what he said.”

However, Asha is grateful for whatever she has achieved and credited her success to the small screen via her stint on “Pavitra Rishta” starring Ankita Lokhande and late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

“But for me personally, television has given me everything. I became a household name because of television, and till today people still call me Purvi, my character name from Pavitra Rishta,” she said.

She is thankful to television and said that cinema or OTT could never give what she has through TV.

So, if they remember till now, it is because of television, and that medium is… I will always be grateful to television for giving me what I have today. I don't think OTT or cinema would be able to give me what TV has given me.

Asha’s latest show is “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot”. The upcoming horror-comedy series brings together ancient folklore, haunted mysteries and adventure.

The show also features stars Asha Negi as Ali and Vishal Vashishtha as Baba.

Set against the mysterious world of Central Indian folklore, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” follows Alisha “Ali” Nigam, a sharp, science-driven neuropsychology expert, whose search for her missing father pulls her into a world of supernatural mysteries.

The 40-episode series premiered on September 11 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

dc/