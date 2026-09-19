September 19, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande explains Ekta Kapoor the significance of Gauri Poojan during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ankita Lokhande explains Ekta Kapoor the significance of Gauri Poojan during Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande was seen celebrating the Gauri-Ganpati festival with family and friends and also Ekta Kapoor who is an extremely close friend and mentor of Ankita.

In a video on social media, she explained the significance of Gauri Sthapna and the traditional celebrations associated with the festival.

Ankita was seen talking about the significance of Gauri Maa's arrival and how the tradition is observed in Maharashtrian households.

Explaining the tradition, Ankita said that Gauri Maa comes to her maika (maternal home) during the festival. She explained that after spending time at her maika, Gauri Maa leaves along with her son, Lord Ganesha, and this departure is marked through the Gauri-Ganpati Visarjan.

For the uninitiated, Gauri Avahan is observed on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the celebrations, Ankita was dressed in an elegant traditional cream-and-gold saree. She paired the look with traditional gold jewellery, green bangles and a gajra adorning her neatly tied bun. Her husband Vicky Jain was seen in a traditional orange-brown kurta, joining her during the festivities.

Ekta was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Vicky, with the two giggling and laughing together as Ankita attended to other guests and participated in the rituals.

Ankita was also seen having an emotional and wholehearted moment while performing the Ganpati aarti. Dressed in her traditional saree and jewellery, she sang the aarti aloud.

The video appears to have been shot at Ankita's mother's residence, where she was seen participating in the Ganpati rituals.

–IANS

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