Dhruv Vikram plays a stuntman in 'Jackie - No Retakes Allowed'!

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Dhruv Vikram, who is also the son of popular star Vikram, plays the role of a stuntman in his upcoming film, 'Jackie - No Retakes Allowed'.

The film, which is being directed by Karan Arvind Kumar, is being produced by

well known production house Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, this is the fourth venture of the popular production house in Tamil.

The makers of the film recently released a promo of the film, titled 'Jackie - First Move', which gave away the fact that Dhruv Vikram plays a stuntman and a body double, who takes on the responsibility of performing dangerous stunts in a film in the place of the hero.

Sharing the promo on its social media timelines, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Presenting to you The #Jackie First Move. Flying soon. #Dhruv is JACKIE.

Directed by @karanAkumar12. A @Music_Santhosh musical. Produced by @MythriOfficial."

The promo begins with a film's stunt director and director urging a hero called Random Star Rahul to perform a simple stunt in the film himself. The hero refuses to do the stunt saying, "Why should I risk myself and do this stunt? I can't do this." Puzzled, the director turns to the stunt director and asks him what the stunt was. The stunt director explains, "All I wanted him to do was run towards 50 villains who would be running towards him from the opposite direction. That's all!"

With the hero refusing to do even this stunt, the makers are left with no choice but to go in for a body double. The promo then shows Jackie (Dhruv Vikram) confidently striding out to the sets. In the background, a conversation between Jackie and his girlfriend plays. The girlfriend is heard cautioning Jackie not to break his arms and legs like how he did in his previous stunt.

As the stunt begins, a group of ruffians charge towards Jackie and he takes them on with a smile. Meanwhile, the director and stunt director are puzzled when another bunch of men arrive saying they are ready for the shot. It is then that they realise that the people whom Jackie is fighting are real villains...

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. National Award-winning composer Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music for this film, while Viki is handling its cinematography. Jayasuriya is responsible for the film's editing, with GM Sekhar overseeing production design. Renowned action choreographer Vikram Mor is designing the film’s action sequences.

--IANS

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