UN chief welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls on parties involved to comply with international law

New York, April 8 (IANS) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of two-week ceasefire by the US and Iran and urged all the parties involved in the ongoing conflict in West Asia to comply with their obligations under international law and abide by the terms of ceasefire.

Guterres stressed that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to "protect the lives of people and alleviate human suffering". He expressed appreciation for countries involved in facilitating the ceasefire.

According to the statement, Guterres' Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is in the region to support efforts toward lasting peace.

Guterres' statement came after US President Donald Trump announced a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that came as a big relief to people across the world.

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 pm EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks if Iran agrees to open the key shipping route.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been agreed, and the two-week pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated.”

The ceasefire is conditional. Trump said it depends on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.

A White House official said Israel had also agreed to the two-week pause, though details remain unclear.

--IANS

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