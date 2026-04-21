April 21, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

India, UK deepen industry linkages, set to foster robust manufacturing ties

India, UK deepen industry linkages, set to foster robust manufacturing ties

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a bid to deepen business partnerships between the UK and India across innovation, manufacturing and technology-led sectors, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and T-Works Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in Hyderabad in the presence of Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana, aimed at creating a streamlined pathway for UK companies to ideate, prototype and scale products within India’s fast-growing manufacturing ecosystem.

The UKIBC said the partnership brings together its expertise in policy advocacy, market entry and bilateral trade facilitation with T-Works’ advanced prototyping infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

Telangana government-backed T-Works is positioned as India’s largest prototyping centre, supporting startups and MSMEs across sectors such as electronics, aerospace, defence, agriculture, healthcare, environment and textiles.

Under the MoU, UK businesses will gain access to T-Works’ state-of-the-art facilities to test, validate and manufacture products locally.

In turn, startups and MSMEs within the T-Works ecosystem will benefit from UKIBC’s global network of businesses, investors and policy stakeholders, enabling international collaboration and market expansion.

Dr Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO at UK India Business Council, said the partnership would act as a bridge between UK innovation and India’s manufacturing strengths, allowing companies to move beyond market entry towards co-development and scalable production.

Joginder Tanikella, CEO of T-Works Foundation, said the pact would help innovators convert ideas into manufacturable products while enabling UK firms to develop and localise solutions in India.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the broader UK-India innovation ecosystem by fostering deeper industry linkages and supporting product development through advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

In October 2025, the UKIBC hailed the outcome of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India, which saw announcements including 1.3 billion pounds in new Indian investments into the UK and agreements to expand British university campuses in India.

--IANS

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