June 04, 2026 4:46 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut pay heartfelt tributes to Pahlaj Nihalani

Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut pay heartfelt tributes to Pahlaj Nihalani

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut took to social media to mourn the sad demise of veteran producer-filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani.

Both expressed deep sorrow over the loss and remembered his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared a throwback picture featuring himself with Pahlaj Nihalani and wrote, “Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me.”

Kangana Ranaut also paid tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani on her X handle. She expressed her grief over his demise and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema. She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and prayed for strength during this difficult time.

She tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Randeep Hooda offered his condolences, writing, “Saddened by the passing of #PahlajNihalani ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Following the news of the filmmaker’s passing, Malaika Arora, along with her sister Amrita Arora and her son, visited his residence to pay their respects. They were spotted outside Pahlaj Nihalani’s home.

Veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, passed away this morning at his Mumbai residence. He died following a prolonged illness.

His last rites are scheduled to be performed today at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

--IANS

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