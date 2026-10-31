Two Class 10 girls critical after chainsaw attack inside Andhra school

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) A Class 10 girl student is undergoing emergency medical treatment after being brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her school premises in Raptadu in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, leaving her with severe injuries to her face, head, and throat, officials said.

"The child was immediately rushed to the hospital for critical care, while law enforcement authorities have launched an active manhunt to track down and apprehend the assailant," officials said.

Police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident and are yet to determine whether the accused man was known to the girl before the attack. Investigators are examining multiple aspects of the case as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the attacker.

The girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was reportedly almost severed in the assault. Another girl student, who attempted to intervene and save her, was also seriously injured during the attack. Both victims are currently battling for their lives at a private hospital.

The incident triggered panic and chaos across the school premises, with students and teachers running for safety as the attack unfolded. After the assailant fled the scene, teachers alerted the police and immediately called for an ambulance.

The two injured girls were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident created an atmosphere of fear and panic among students and staff members, while the injured girls were rushed for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims and parents of other students have raised serious questions over the school's security arrangements.

They questioned how a man carrying a chainsaw could enter the school premises, gain access to the building, and reach a classroom without being noticed or stopped by security personnel or school staff.

In another horrific incident that has shocked people in the country, a six-year-old student was allegedly brutally assaulted by a Class 3 student at a government school in Haryana's Panchkula, officials said on Saturday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTVs present in the classroom where the deadly assault took place and went viral later, has raised serious concerns over the school's security arrangements.

--IANS

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