Durban, Nov 25 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been appointed as head coach of Durban's Super Giants (DSG) ahead of the 2027 edition of the SA20. The move means Williamson makes a transition from player to a coaching role in the DSG dugout.

Williamson takes over from former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, who coached the side since the league's first season in 2023. "Durban's Super Giants are delighted to announce the appointment of Kane Williamson as the franchise's new Head Coach, marking an exciting new chapter in the journey of one of world cricket's most respected leaders.

"Having previously represented the DSG on the field, Williamson now returns to Durban in a new capacity, bringing with him an extraordinary wealth of international experience, tactical understanding and a proven record of leadership at the highest level of the game," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday.

Williamson played for DSG in the 2025 and 2026 seasons and scored 343 runs from 15 matches. The franchise had retained him as a player for the coming season before handing him the head coach role. This is the first time Williamson will be serving as the head coach of a cricket team.

"His transition from player to head coach is a significant addition to the franchise as it looks to build on its ambitions and establish itself as a consistent force in South African cricket," further said the franchise.

At DSG, Williamson will work alongside director of cricket Tom Moody, batting coach Ryan Cook, fast bowling coach Bharat Arun, spin bowling coach Carl Crowe and fielding coach Kushen Kishun.

Williamson quit international cricket earlier this year after playing in New Zealand’s first Test against England, thus ending an international career that started in 2010. He retired as New Zealand's leading run-getter in Tests, with 9,515 runs from 110 matches at an average of 54.06. He also scored 7,256 runs in 175 ODIs, the fourth-most by a New Zealander, and 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is, the second-most for his country.

Williamson captained New Zealand to a runners-up finish in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament. His greatest triumph as captain came in 2021, when he led the Black Caps to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final in Southampton. His most recent T20 appearance came in January, when he played for Rajshahi Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The appointment also deepens his links with the franchise's owners, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. In October 2025, Williamson joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their Strategic Advisor ahead of the IPL 2026 season and also served as the men's batting coach for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred men’s competition.

"From representing the Super Giants with the bat to now leading the team as Head Coach, Williamson's journey with Durban continues. Welcome back to Durban, Kane. A new chapter awaits!" further said DSG.

Williamson inherits a side that has struggled for consistency. DSG went out at the league stage in three of their four seasons under Klusener. Their best finish was in 2024, when they ended up as runners-up. In the previous SA20 season, they won only three of their 10 games and finished fifth. DSG will open their 2027 campaign against Pretoria Capitals on January 19.

--IANS

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