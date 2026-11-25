Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC scored four second-half goals to power away to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC, pushing the Kolkata giants into the relegation zone after Match 24 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After the two sides went in for the breather locked at 0- 0, Adrian Castellano, who was later named Man of the Match, broke the deadlock with a 62nd-minute free-kick, and substitute Brijesh Gir doubled the lead four minutes later. Judah Garcia converted a penalty in the 75th minute before Thomyo Shimray headed in the fourth in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The result lifts Rajasthan from ninth to seventh in the Indian Football League (IFL) table with six points from five matches, while Mohammedan remain bottom with no points from four matches.

Rajasthan began on the front foot, moving the ball quickly into the final third and earning an early free-kick in a promising position, which Castellano struck into the wall. In the sixth minute, Alan Thapa caught Mohammedan goalkeeper Nikhil Deka off guard with an unexpected shot from distance that flew narrowly wide. Two minutes later, Thapa's low corner was not cleared, and Garcia drove a firm shot from point-blank range, but Deka reacted sharply to palm it away.

With set-pieces proving their most productive route, the visitors kept the Mohammedan backline under steady pressure. In the 21st minute, Shafeel P.P. whipped in an inswinging free-kick, and Pardeep Singh rose highest at the far post, his header drifting just wide.

When Mohammedan's first clear-cut opening arrived, it almost broke the deadlock. Lalthankima drove into the box and slipped the ball right for Jeremy Laldinpuia, whose shot struck the crossbar.

Within two minutes, the woodwork denied Rajasthan at the other end. Jaideep Singh cut in from the right and squared for Thapa, whose dipping strike from well outside the area beat Deka and came back off the bar.

The hosts finished the half strongly. Mohammedan captain Mahitosh Roy stretched Rajasthan goalkeeper Dinesh Choudhary with a long-range knuckleball free-kick in the 42nd minute, then found the side netting from the edge of the box in stoppage time as the sides went in level at 0-0.

Mohammedan carried that momentum into the second half, committing far more bodies forward than they had in the opening exchanges. Two minutes after the restart, Mahitosh tried the same technique from even further out and kept it on target, forcing Choudhary into a full-stretch save.

Rajasthan responded through Garcia, who seized on a loose ball and drove towards the box, but his shot from the edge of the area went over the bar.

Within a minute, the Black Panthers broke again. Laldinpuia floated in a cross from the right, and Hira Mondal's far-post header brushed the outside of the woodwork. In the 56th minute, another Laldinpuia cross was headed clear, and Tangva Ragui met it on the half-volley at the edge of the box but could not keep it on target.

Set-pieces turned the match back Rajasthan's way. Foday Trawally's 61st-minute free-kick hit the wall, but a minute later Garcia was brought down by Laldinpuia near the box. This time Castellano struck the ball sweetly into the top-right corner, leaving Deka no chance.

The goal changed the shape of the contest. Mohammedan now had to chase the game, and the room that opened up behind them was quickly put to use. In the 66th minute, Garcia ran onto a through ball down the right channel and picked out Brijesh in the middle of the box with a low cross. Once again making an impact off the bench, Brijesh finished first time.

The third goal came from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Jaideep was brought down in the box by Joseph Lalmuanawma, and Garcia sent Deka the wrong way.

The Desert Warriors kept looking for more, and a goal-line clearance from Deka held the margin at three for a while. Deep into stoppage time, Lalfelkima swung in a cross from the left, and Shimray headed home at the back post to complete a commanding second-half display.

Rajasthan United travel to Shillong to face Shillong Lajong FC at the SSA Stadium on Sunday, November 29, while Mohammedan head to Aizawl for an away match against Chanmari FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday, December 1.

--IANS

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