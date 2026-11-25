Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) British actor Hugh Laurie had an exhausting experience while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’. The actor has compared hosting the show to surviving a car accident.

The actor hosted the sketch show in October 2006 and again in December 2008, and while he found being involved with the live programme "exciting" at the time, he didn't particularly enjoy it.

The actor recently appeared on Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ podcast, and said, “Well, it’s fun in the way that a car accident that you survive could be fun. You can step out of the car and go, ‘Woo. Wow, that was exciting’. But I don’t remember it being fun”.

Amy, who joined the SNL cast in 2001 and left the show in the episode Hugh hosted in 2008, noted the programme often "feels like you have to just kind of succumb to the system" when serving as its host.

The 67-year-old British actor initially found fame as a comic but insisted his past didn't particularly help with hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’.

He further mentioned, “It had been a long time since I’d done it. And I do think that the American sketch shows are slightly. There’s a slightly different style of tempo. Suddenly, I was sort of playing bebop, and I don’t really know bebop. I still don’t know bebop”.

The two remembered a sketch they worked on ‘SNL’ called Most Haunted, in which they, along with Bill Hader and Fred Armisen, played a British ghost-hunting team trying to connect with spirits in a haunted house, only to receive a sign in the form of a loud fart.

Asked if he remembered the skit, the actor said, “I suddenly, I do remember that as the joke”.

Amy said, “So for people that didn’t hear that, that was a fart. A ghost fart”.

She shared that she had “totally forgotten about this sketch” over the years.

“I don’t know why. It’s one for the ages”, she added.

--IANS

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