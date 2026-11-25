New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India and Georgia held the ninth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Wednesday, with both sides reviewing bilateral ties, including cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, cultural, education and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further expand cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, connectivity and new areas of mutual interest. The officials of India and Georgia also exchanged views on regional and global developments, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George and the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvitisiashvili.

"India and Georgia share warm and friendly ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India–Georgia partnership through high-level exchanges, sustained institutional dialogue and enhanced cooperation across diverse sectors," the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to hold the next session of Foreign Office Consultations in Tbilisi at mutually convenient dates.

In October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in the UAE's Abu Dhabi, where both sides discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains.

"Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Botchorishvili reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Maka Botchorishvili stated, "Pleased to meet India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest."

--IANS

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