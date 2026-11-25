Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Director Gautam Ghose recalled working with the late veteran actor Nana Patekar in the 2006 drama, 'Yatra (The Journey)'.

Talking exclusively with IANS, Gautam remembered Nana Patekar being deeply engrossed in his character while shooting.

The filmmaker also added that although the veteran actor had a reputation for being short-tempered, he did not get to see that side of him while they were working together.

Gautam was asked, "You have some wonderful memories of working with Nana Patekar. Could you share an experience that you particularly cherish?"

Recalling the time he shot with Nana Patekar, Rekha, and Deepti Naval for 'Yatra (The Journey)' in Ramoji City, the director told IANS, "I have wonderful memories of Nana. We spent almost a month together at Ramoji City, where Nana, Rekha, Deepti Naval and Jeeva were all part of the film."

Sharing what the veteran actor was like, he added, "Nana was a brilliant actor. Many people used to say that he was short-tempered, but I never experienced that side of him. He was deeply engrossed in his character."

The director further shared, "Even while we were constructing his room on the set, he would walk around trying to understand and discover his own space. He was an extremely serious and dedicated actor. He was also a very old friend of mine."

Gautam added that they are also making an effort to restore 'Yatra' as a tribute to Nana Patekar.

He shared, "I have many memories associated with that film, Yatra. We are now making a serious effort to restore it. It was a very important film and was much ahead of its time because of its distinctive narrative style, which moved between fact and fiction."

"We have found the negative, and the digitisation work has already been completed. My producer is also keen to restore and re-release the film. Rekha was fantastic in it, and so was Deepti Naval. As a tribute to Nana's memory, we will complete the restoration and release the film," Gautam concluded.

--IANS

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