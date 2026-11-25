Raipur, Nov 25 (IANS) Jagrani Paikra, a resident of Basin village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, has emerged as an example of self-reliance and inspiration for many women like her.

After joining a women's self-help group (SHG) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the Central flagship program, she took a loan of Rs 90,000 in 2018 and started a small grocery shop.

She expanded her business over the next few months, setting up a rice mill and also venturing into farming. Today, her grocery shop and rice mill generate a monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Not long ago, Jagrani Paikra struggled to make both ends meet while her family toiled hard to meet monthly expenses. Managing the household with very limited income and a lack of resources was a task too tough to handle. But instead of surrendering to the circumstances, Jagrani decided to take matters into her own hands and shape her own destiny.

During this period, she joined the 'Champa' women's self-help group, operating under the NRLM. Joining the group provided her not only with financial support but also with the self-confidence to stand on her own feet.

Jagrani Paikra, speaking to IANS, shared her tumultuous journey and how she overcame obstacles and is now standing on her own feet.

"In 2018, I accessed funds through the Community Investment Fund and opened a small shop. As the shop began to generate income, I installed a rice-milling machine (huller machine), which has become an additional source of earnings. My grocery shop has grown significantly, and I now earn approximately Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month,” she said.

“This scheme has been highly beneficial for us, and I would like to thank the Central Government and PM Modi for implementing such initiatives." May such schemes continue, so that women from our self-help groups—who come from humble backgrounds—can progress,” she added.

Yamuna Paikra, who works at the shop alongside Jagrani, says, "My sister-in-law and I run the shop together. She took out a loan in 2018, which enabled us to start this business."

Jagrani Paikra’s success is not merely the story of one woman’s enterprise; it also serves as an example of government initiatives aimed at the economic empowerment of rural women.

Notably, the NRLM focuses on integrating women into self-help groups, thereby creating opportunities for economic activities and self-employment.

Women like Jagrani are proving that when provided with opportunities, support, and the right guidance, they can transform the economic circumstances not only of themselves but of their entire families.

--IANS

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