Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna, removes pics with estranged husband

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna have been making a lot of headlines ever since the former announced that they were headed for a divorce during her appearance on the reality show 'Lock Upp – Sach Ya Sazaa'.

Now, Akanksha has once gain raised curiosity regarding her relationship as she has unfollowed her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna on Instagram. Not just that, Akanksha has even taken down all the pictures with him from the platform.

However, Gaurav continuous to remain silence on the matter. The 'Bigg Boss 19' winner is still following Akanksha on Instagram. He has also kept his pictures with her on his Insta account.

Jogging your memory, as Akanksha entered 'Lock Upp' she left everyone shocked after she revealed on the first day of the show itself that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year and are now headed for a divorce.

She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."

Akanksha added that there is no bitterness between them. She shared that down the line, they realized that they wanted different things from life.

“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she said.

In fact, Gaurav even came to visit Akanksha during one of the episodes, where they were seen discussing the impact of her revelation on the outside world.

For now, Akanksha is living with her parents at their Mumbai home, however, she plans to move into her own house soon.

--IANS

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