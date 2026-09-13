Karan Wahi, Rithvik recreate Smriti Irani’s iconic ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ style while showcasing eco-friendly Ganpati idols

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani added a nostalgic touch to their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by recreating Smriti Irani’s iconic style from the popular TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

Karan shared a video on social media featuring moments from their celebrations, where the duo was seen showcasing eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols made from clay. The actors also recreated Smriti’s popular style from the much-loved television show, adding a fun and nostalgic touch to the festive celebrations. Sharing the video, Karan called it their “yearly ritual” and said they celebrate the festival in the way they love. “Yearly Ritual To Celebrating this festival the way we Love To…@rithvikk_dhanjani.”

The video opens with Karan and Rithvik taking the camera around to different team members as they decorate handcrafted clay Ganpati idols. The video used the title track of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and reminded fans of Smriti Irani’s popular style of showing viewers around her house and introducing the family members on the show.

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comments with love and nostalgia. One netizen commented, “Was waiting for this reel.” Another wrote, “after watching this reel i feel officially ganpati season has started.”

Rithvik Dhanjani has been following a unique tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by making his own eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol every year. Instead of buying commercially made idols, the actor creates them himself using clay.

Last month, Rithvik Dhanjani gave fans a glimpse of his handcrafted Ganpati idol. An avid devotee of Lord Ganesha, the actor followed his yearly tradition of sculpting the idol from scratch with his own hands.

This year, Rithvik created a beautiful Lord Ganesha idol using ‘shadu maati’ (earth clay) and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Rithvik captioned the post, “Keep everything aside!!!! Bappa is comingggg!!! #day 1 bringing him to life.”

--IANS

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