May 16, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor wraps up the latest schedule for 'Golmaal 5': Picture Abhi baaki hai

Tusshar Kapoor wraps up the latest schedule for 'Golmaal 5': Picture Abhi baaki hai

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has wrapped up the latest schedule for his eagerly-awaited laughter ride, "Golmaal 5".

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a group selfie with his team, celebrating 79 days of hard work and passion.

"#Schedulewrapselfie #golmaal5 79 days of hard work, passion, day- night shoots and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai! (sic)," read the caption.

Reacting to the post, Aftab Shivdasani commented, "The A Team ".

Over the years, Tusshar has received a lot of love as Lucky in the various instalments of the 'Golmaal' franchise.

The speech impairment of the character, compensated through hand gestures and unique voices, turned out to be its biggest appeal.

In March, filmmaker Rohit Shetty commenced the shoot for "Golmaal 5", with an exciting cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

The project went on the floor on Rohit Shetty's birthday.

Dropping the video of the 'Golmaal' cast, Rohit wrote on the photo-sharing app, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn dropped a sneak peek from the Ooty schedule of "Golmaal 5".

He was seen posing with Arshad, Tusshar, Sharman, Shreyas, and Kunal on the iconic five-seater motorbike, which has been an integral part of the film franchise.

“Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez,” Ajay Devgn captioned his post.

The primary installment of the 'Golmaal' franchise, featuring Ajay, Tusshar, Arshad, and Sharman, reached the audience in 2006.

This was followed by "Golmaal Returns" in 2008, "Golmaal 3" in 2010, and "Golmaal Again" in 2017.

--IANS

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