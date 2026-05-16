May 16, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

Arbeloa insists no problems with Mbappe after forward's caustic comments on being used as substitute in last match

Arbeloa insists no problems with Mbappe after forward's caustic comments on being used as substitute in last match (Credit: X/Real Madrid)

Madrid, May 16 (IANS) As his side gears up for its penultimate game of the La Liga season away to Sevilla on Sunday, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa faced another difficult session in front of the press on the eve of the match and had to answer some tough questions over his poor relations with star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid have nothing to play for as archrivals Barcelona have already captured the title while Arbeloa's side are enconsed at the second spot. Their opponents in Sevilla need a win to assure top-flight survival.

While his side is safe, the same can't be said about the coach, as Arbeloa's problems continue to grow ahead of the game.

As well as a long injury list including Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, and Arda Guler, his poor relationship with Mbappe has hit the headlines, reports Xinhua.

That relationship exploded on Thursday night when Mbappe told the press after the 2-0 win over Oviedo that he was Arbeloa's "fourth choice" forward - something the coach denied, citing the striker's recent fitness issues as the reason Mbappe had been a substitute in a game where the Frenchman was booed when he ran onto the pitch, and every time he touched the ball.

"I was just coming up here, and I saw him. I told him to relax," said Arbeloa to the press.

"We had already discussed everything he said, so I take it in my stride as I understand how players feel when they're not playing. Kylian wasn't happy the other day, and I see what's happened these past few days as perfectly normal, and my relationship with Mbappe remains the same," he added.

Rumors point to Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid to replace Arbeloa next season, and he appeared to accept his fate, saying the club would "make a decision about next season's manager, they'll do it when they deem it appropriate."

"For me, as a player and a Real Madrid fan, Mourinho is number one. I thought that a month ago, and I still think it. He is and always will be one of us. If he's here next season, I'll be very happy to see him back home," concluded Arbeloa.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'He deserves a big farewell': Hansi Flick reacts to Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit at the end of the season. Photo credit: FC Barcelona/X

'He deserves a big farewell': Flick reacts to Lewandowski’s Barcelona exit

Omkar Salvi backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience and adaptability ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)_ 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Omkar Salvi backs Bhuvneshwar’s experience and adaptability ahead of Punjab Kings clash

Bangladesh economy remains fragile in Q1 2026 over high inflation: Report

Bangladesh economy remains fragile in Q1 2026 over high inflation: Report

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season. Photo credit- Robert Lewandowski Instagram

'The mission is complete’: Robert Lewandowski confirms Barcelona exit at the end of season

Sunny wishes brother Vicky Kaushal with an adorable childhood pic: Happy Birthday Meri Jaan

Sunny wishes brother Vicky Kaushal with an adorable childhood pic: Happy Birthday Meri Jaan

Tehran committed to diplomacy, Iranian President assures Pope Leo (File Image)

Tehran committed to diplomacy, Iranian President assures Pope Leo

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with General Arai Masayoshi, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, through a video call to discuss bilateral defence cooperation, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@adgpi)

‘...want to be part of geography, history or not’: Army Chief warns Pakistan

US: Anxious wait ends as Indian mangoes arrive in Seattle stores

US: Anxious wait ends as Indian mangoes arrive in Seattle stores

Saba Azad calls 'alpha male' a term created by patriarchy

Saba Azad calls 'alpha male' a term created by patriarchy

India emerging as global model for clean industrialisation: Report

India emerging as global model for clean industrialisation: Report