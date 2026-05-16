‘Parasites’ remarks targeted fake degree holders, not country’s youth: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday clarified that his oral observations referring to certain elements as “parasites” and his remarks mentioning “youngsters like cockroaches” were being misquoted by a section of the media, asserting that his comments were aimed only at individuals entering professions with fake degrees and not at the youth of the country.

In a statement, the CJI said he was “pained” to read reports suggesting that he had criticised the youth of the nation while making oral observations during the hearing of a “frivolous case” before the Supreme Court on Friday.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” CJI Kant said.

Clarifying his remarks, the CJI said that his criticism was specifically aimed at individuals who had entered professions, including the legal profession, on the basis of “fake and bogus degrees”. “What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” the statement said.

Rejecting suggestions that his comments were directed at young people, the CJI termed such interpretations “totally baseless”. “It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me,” he said.

The CJI further said that Indian youth were the “pillars of a developed India” and enjoyed his deep respect and admiration. “It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he added.

The clarification came a day after a Bench headed by CJI Kant made strong oral observations while hearing a petition filed by an advocate challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to consider him for senior designation.

During the hearing, the Bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, had orally observed that there were “parasites” in society seeking to attack institutions and cautioned members of the Bar against associating with such elements.

The CJI had remarked that some “youngsters like cockroaches”, who failed to establish themselves in professions, ended up becoming “media, social media, RTI activists, or other activists” and started attacking everyone.

The oral observations made during the hearing had triggered controversy and sparked reactions from sections of society as well as social media users.

--IANS

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