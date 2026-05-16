May 16, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Ravi Mohan: I have started hurting myself!

Ravi Mohan: I have started hurting myself! (Photo Credit: Ravi Mohan/ Instagram)

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Popular Tamil film actor, director and producer Ravi Mohan, who is going through a harrowing time on the personal front, on Saturday disclosed that he had begun hurting himself.

At an urgently convened press conference at his Ravi Mohan Studios in the city, Ravi Mohan broke down several times, even as he explained the trauma he had been undergoing ever since he had moved out of his house.

Making the shocking announcement that he would not act until his divorce came through, the actor, director and producer, said, "...I shouldn't remain alive. That is the maximum they (referring to his wife and her parents) want. It will definitely happen. But I will finish everybody and only then go. I will go happily. I will go with a smile. Already, it has started."

Alleging that he was not being allowed to see his children, the actor disclosed, "I have started hurting myself. They aren't letting me see my children. I started hurting myself."

Pointing to marks on his wrists, the actor said, "This is what will happen. That is what they want. I gave it everything. I have the whole proof."

Ravi Mohan recalled how he had tweeted it was his life's happiest day when he had acted with his son in his film 'Tik Tik Tik'. Hitting out at those who were questioning his love for his children, the actor said, "Don't talk about my love for my children. None of you know anything about it. I would play chess with my second son everyday. Daily I would lose to my second son in chess. Are you saying, I do not have love for my kids?. They are not letting me meet my children. They have confiscated the phones. They send a bodyguard to school," he explained.

Stating that he was not being allowed to work in peace, Ravi said, "I have given everything away to them because I trusted them."

When asked what was the solution to this problem, Ravi Mohan said, "The solution must come from the court. I can only make a prayer to them. After a man says he can't be there, what more can he do? I am alive only because of my children. If something happens to me or to Keneesha, whom you all sent away, only that family is responsible. Nobody else is responsible."

--IANS

mkr/

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