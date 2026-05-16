May 16, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Ravi Mohan asks cyber bullies: Aren't you ashamed?

Ravi Mohan asks cyber bullies: Aren't you ashamed? (Photo Credit: Ravi Mohan/ Instagram)

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Actor, director and producer Ravi Mohan on Saturday lashed out at cyber bullies even as he pointed out how several people had committed suicide because of cyber bullying.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at his Ravi Mohan Studios, the actor, who is going through a torrid time on the personal front, took on cyber bullies, who had trolled him and singer Keneesha Francis.

Making some shocking announcements at the press conference, including one that he would not act anymore until his divorce came through, Ravi Mohan said, " I want to say something about cyber bullying."

Addressing cyber bullies, he said, "You have sent Keneeshaa away. Thank you very much. But that is not why I have called this press conference. She should be well wherever she is. That is all."

The actor said, "I have to remain silent no matter how much they mock me, make fun of me or troll me. Why? Because I am a celebrity. I am a human being first. Then comes being a man or a woman. Only when a person goes through a difficult time will one know who stands beside them. Keneeshaa was one such person," he said.

Urging people not to play with one's image, Ravi Mohan said, "Try staying there (at his former home) for two days. How do you know what happened there? Only those who stayed there know, right? Why are you all commenting on this, cyber bullies? Do you know how many people have died becuase of you people? Do you know how many commit suicide because of you cyber bullies? Aren't you ashamed?," he roared in anger.

It may be recalled that singer Keneeshaa Francis, who had been subjected to a lot of cyber bullying, had only recently penned an emotional post on her Instagram page that suggested that she had parted ways with well-known Tamil actor and producer Ravi Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/

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