May 16, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

India a land of opportunities, powered by technology and humanity: PM Modi

India a land of opportunities, powered by technology and humanity: PM Modi

The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India as a land of opportunities that is driven by both technology and humanity.

Addressing the Indian community at an event in The Hague, PM Modi said India is emerging as a key force in innovation, economic growth and global cooperation at a time when the world is facing multiple challenges.

“India is a land of opportunities, which is driven by both technology and humanity,” the Prime Minister stated.

“This decade is becoming a decade of challenges for the world,” the Prime Minister added, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing global conflicts.

He stressed the need for stronger international coordination and partnerships to address emerging geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

“India and the Netherlands are steadily expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as energy security and water security,” PM Modi mentioned.

He added that both countries can work together more closely in the global arena and collaborate on securing major international projects.

Highlighting growing economic engagement between India and Europe, PM Modi said the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement would further strengthen ties between the two sides.

“The Netherlands could become a natural gateway for Indian businesses looking to expand into Europe,” the Prime Minister stated.

He also praised the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations, saying the community acts as a trusted bridge between the two nations and contributes significantly to enhancing people-to-people ties and economic cooperation.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, PM Modi said the warmth and affection shown by the Indian community made him feel as though he was attending a festival in India.

“Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands,” he said, adding that The Hague had become a living symbol of India-Netherlands friendship.

--IANS

pk/uk

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