From jhalmuri quip to decisive 2014 mandate: PM Modi spotlights India’s electoral strength in Netherlands

The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s democratic strength, growing global role and deepening partnership with the Netherlands while addressing a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora during his visit to the European nation.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd that repeatedly chanted “Modi, Modi”, Prime Minister Modi referred to the recently-concluded Assembly elections in several Indian States/UT and praised the high voter participation, especially among women.

“In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, there was 80-90 per cent voting, in which the women’s participation has significantly increased. We are proud that the voting records are being broken,” PM Modi said.

Referring humorously to the excitement among the gathering, PM Modi quipped, “Has Jhalmuri reached here too?” drawing loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Emphasising India’s democratic credentials, PM Modi said that the scale of participation in Indian elections remains unmatched globally.

“In India, over 90 crore voters are registered. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 64 crore people voted. This means that more Indians voted than the total population of the European Union,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi described India’s democratic culture as a matter of collective pride and reaffirmed the country’s identity as the “Mother of democracy”.

“India values democratic participation. As the ‘Mother of democracy’, it is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

Speaking about the broader global situation, PM Modi said the world is currently passing through a period of multiple crises and uncertainties that threaten decades of developmental gains.

“When India gets successful, the entire humanity benefits. However, today, humanity is facing several challenges. Today’s world is fighting new challenges every day. First Covid, then wars and now energy crisis; this decade is turning into the decade of calamities of the world,” he said.

“If these situations are not changed soon, the achievements of the last multiple decades will be wasted. A large section of the world’s population will drown in poverty,” the Prime Minister added.

In this backdrop, PM Modi stressed the importance of resilient and future-ready supply chains, saying India and the Netherlands are working together closely in this direction.

“In these situations, the world is talking about a resilient supply chain, and in such situations, India and the Netherlands are working together to establish a future-ready supply chain,” he said.

He also referred to the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union and expressed confidence that it would further deepen economic and strategic cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

Drawing a symbolic comparison between the two countries through their famous flowers, PM Modi said, “Just like the Netherlands is known for its Tulips, India is known for its Lotuses. Tulips and lotuses, both flowers, show us that no matter whether the roots are in land or water, if the flower gets proper nutrition, then it grows beautiful and strong. This is also a foundation of the partnership between the two countries.”

Highlighting sporting ties between the two nations, the Prime Minister praised the Netherlands cricket team for its performance during the T20 Cricket World Cup held in India and acknowledged the contribution of players of Indian origin in Dutch cricket.

“Just like Indians have a contribution in Netherlands cricket, the Netherlands contribute to Indian hockey. Coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a significant role in Indian women’s hockey,” he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled the "deep and enduring historical ties" of the Surinami-Hindustani community with India and commended their efforts to "preserve and celebrate" the rich cultural heritage across generations.

PM Modi called upon the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands to contribute actively towards India’s development journey and economic growth.

“I urge the Indian community in the Netherlands to contribute to India as much as possible, which will further increase the nation’s potential and also give more returns on your investments. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to the political significance of May 16, recalling the 2014 Lok Sabha election results.

“Twelve years ago, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, a stable and full majority government was set to be formed in India. From that day to this, the immense belief of the Indians has not let me stop or get tired. This is ongoing nonstop,” he said.

Reflecting on his public life and the support he has received, PM Modi said, “You all have become my family. I have chosen the path from Aham (I) to Vyam (We). And with a spirit of dedication, and with the blessings of you all, I strive to do whatever I can. However, I never even imagined that I would receive such immense love from the public.”

“When I look back, 13 years as the Chief Minister and 12 years as the Prime Minister, the continuous support of the 25 crore voters in this democratic world is a big thing for me. This is not just a figure, but a great wealth for me,” he added.

--IANS

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