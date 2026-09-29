‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’, sung by Vishal Mishra showcases love, longing and heartbreak

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra has joined forces with music composer Mithoon and actor Gurmeet Choudhary for the song ‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ from ‘Tum Mere Ho’.

The soulful romantic has been crooned by Vishal Mishra, and its video features Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya. The song captures the love story between their characters. With its heartfelt melody and tender chemistry, the song brings alive the romantic essence of the film.

Talking about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ is a song that I feel will stay with you. It carries so much emotion, and I really loved working on it with Mithoon. It was a beautiful experience bringing this song to life, and I hope the audience loves it as much as I do”.

Vishal Mishra’s soulful voice adds to the emotional feel of the song, while the lyrics and music by Mithoon bring out the softer and more vulnerable side of the story.

Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Tumhein Bhi Humse is very special because it captures a very emotional side of the story. Working with Isha on the song was a lovely experience, and being part of a track created by Mithoon and sung by Vishal made it even more special. I’m really excited for audiences to experience it”.

The song takes audiences into a poignant world of love, longing and heartbreak, offering a glimpse into the intense romance at the heart of the film.

Isha Malviya said, “‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ has a very beautiful and emotional quality to it. Shooting the song with Gurmeet was a really special experience, and Vishal’s voice brings out the emotions of the song so beautifully. I’m really happy that audiences can finally hear it and experience this side of ‘Tum Mere Ho’”.

‘Tumhein Bhi Humse’ has been released under the label of Saregama Music.

--IANS

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