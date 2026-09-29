Rajat Bedi on moving beyond negative roles: ‘I don't want to limit myself to one image’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi has opened up about the kind of roles he wants to take on in the next phase of his career.

Known for portraying several negative and antagonistic characters, the actor said he is keen to move beyond a single image and explore a wider range of roles. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Rajat said he wants to take up characters that are diverse and challenging, giving him an opportunity to showcase different sides of his acting abilities.

Talking about the kind of work he wants to take up now, he stated, “I have been fortunate to play characters that people remember, but I also understand that audiences often associate me with negative or antagonistic roles, whether it was Jaani Dushman or Koi... Mil Gaya. As an actor, I don't want to limit myself to one image. I want to explore different characters and show the audience the other sides of my craft. I am now looking for roles that are diverse, challenging and give me something new to perform.”

He further added, “For me, the excitement is in stepping out of my comfort zone and making people say, ‘I haven't seen Rajat in this space before.’ I want to keep experimenting and let my work speak for the range I can bring as an actor.”

Although Rajat Bedi has played different types of characters throughout his career, he is best known for his negative roles. His performances in films such as ‘Jaani Dushman’ and ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ were widely appreciated by audiences.

Rajat Bedi, the son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, began his journey in the film industry at 18. He started out as an assistant director to Ramesh Sippy and worked on the 1995 film ‘Zamaana Deewana’.

Rajat made a solid comeback in 2025 with the Netflix series ‘The “Ba***ds of Bollywood”, where he played the character of Jaraj Saxena. The series was directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

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