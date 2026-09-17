September 17, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

'Fabulous leader': Ganguly wishes PM Modi healthy, long life on his birthday

'Fabulous leader': Ganguly wishes PM Modi healthy, long life on his birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief Sourav Ganguly extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and wished the "fabulous leader" healthy and a long life.

"I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy 76th birthday. May God give him the best of health, all the happiness. He has been a fabulous leader for the country," Ganguly told IANS.

"I hope he has a great and a long life and as much success as he can till whatever and whenever he wants. I wish him a very happy birthday and a very healthy and a long life," he added.

PM Modi is the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. He started his political career as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been the face of the BJP’s victories in three consecutive general elections.

The BJP on Thursday began its special month-long campaign, titled ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life and service.

While September 17 marks PM Modi’s birthday, October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, three years after India's Independence in 1947, making him the first Prime Minister of the country to have been born in independent India.

Earlier, on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi would complete 25 years of public service on October 7. To mark the occasion, the BJP will conduct the special month-long campaign, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

--IANS

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