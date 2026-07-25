Trump to return for next White House media dinner

Washington, July 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) he would return for next year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, using his first full appearance at the annual event as President to strike a mix of humour, political attacks and an appeal for unity following the shooting that disrupted the previous dinner.

Speaking before hundreds of journalists, administration officials and guests, Trump confirmed he intended to continue participating in the annual tradition after attending the rescheduled dinner, which was held months after an armed attack forced the postponement of the original event.

"We're going to be back next year," Trump said, drawing applause from the audience.

The dinner carried unusual significance after the April shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner, where a gunman opened fire before being stopped by law enforcement.

Recalling the attack, Trump described it as "an assault on our democracy itself" and said the gathering demonstrated that political violence would not succeed in intimidating either elected leaders or the press.

"Tonight, we come back together and answer that heinous attack with unwavering resolve," he said. "We do not yield to political violence."

"We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate."

He called the attacker "a deranged loser with a gun."

Trump paid tribute to Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzalez, who was wounded while confronting the gunman.

"Victor did not even want to go to the hospital for a checkup," Trump said, thanking Gonzalez, the Secret Service, Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement personnel. "We salute you and we thank you with all of our hearts."

The audience responded with a standing ovation for Gonzalez and other officers recognised during the evening.

Trump acknowledged that the shooting had forced him to abandon a much more combative speech prepared for the original dinner.

"I know one thing. I could never have done the speech that I had ready... That was going to be a doozy," he said.

"I was so psyched."

Instead, he said, "We'll do a little ripping if you don't mind."

Throughout his hour-long remarks, Trump mixed jokes with criticism of political opponents and members of the media while also praising the White House press corps for its work.

"I respect most of them," he said of the journalists in attendance. "You do a great job."

He also joked about his relationship with reporters, saying White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "has one of the hardest jobs in the White House."

"She has to deal with all of you all of the time, and you can be very difficult."

Trump also praised outgoing WHCA President Weijia Jiang, saying the two had developed mutual respect after working together in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We sort of became friendly. In times of stress, on occasion, you become friendly," he said.

"We went through a little bit of a war together. Turned out pretty good."

He also congratulated incoming WHCA President Jackie Heinrich, joking that she "can be very tough" and "can be so nasty" as a reporter.

The President suggested that future White House Correspondents' Dinners could eventually be held in a new ballroom being constructed at the White House.

"We're ahead of schedule. We're right on budget," he said of the project, adding that he saw "no reason" why future dinners could not be hosted there.

Trump closed by expressing confidence about the country's direction.

"We're on the cusp of something," he said.

"This is the golden age of America."

The evening ended with Trump returning to his seat as the Village People's "YMCA" played in the ballroom.

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner has been one of Washington's longest-running traditions since 1924, bringing together presidents, journalists, public officials and media organisations to celebrate the role of a free press while raising funds for journalism scholarships. Nearly every sitting US president has attended at least one dinner during his presidency.

This year's event carried added symbolism because it marked the first time the association reconvened after the April shooting that interrupted the original dinner. Earlier in the evening, outgoing WHCA President Weijia Jiang told attendees that criticism of the media was legitimate but warned there was "an existential difference between criticizing the press and trying to undermine it," describing the First Amendment as "a done deal" that protects both journalists and the public.

--IANS

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