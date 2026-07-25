Rajeev Khandelwal encourages women to prioritise fitness & health over anything else.

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood and television actor Rajeev Khandelwal has emphasised on how women should prioritise their own fitness and health over anything and everything.

In the upcoming episode of the reality show, Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, where he shared an important message on the significance of women's fitness.

Stressing that a healthy lifestyle is an investment in the future, Rajeev encouraged women to make fitness a priority and spoke about the value of prevention over treatment.

Drawing from his personal life, Rajeev said, "Fitness bahut zaroori hai, yeh main bhi maanta hoon. Meri jo mausi hain, woh bhi naturopathy mein hain. Bahut se logon ko abhi bhi aisa lagta hai ki isse ilaaj nahi hota, kuch hota hi nahi hai naturopathy se. Aisa hota hai kya?"

(I believe that fitness is extremely important. My aunt is into naturopathy as well. Even today, many people feel that naturopathy doesn't really treat illnesses or make a difference. Is that really true?)

He later explained that instead of waiting for illnesses to develop, people, especially women should focus on preventing them through healthier habits and timely care.

Rajeev further spoke about the importance of fitness and naturopathy, "Aur aapatti aane se pehle agar hum samadhan dhoondh sakte hain ya uss aapatti ko aane se rok sakte hain, toh humein iss baare mein sochna chahiye ki kyun uss din ka intezaar karein ki humein ekdum se maaloom pade ki humaare shareer mein itni saari beemariyan aa rahi hain. Agar hum is raaste ko apnayenge toh shayad beemariyan der se aayengi ya nahi hi aayengi. Prevention is better than cure."

(If we can find solutions before a problem arises, or even prevent it from happening in the first place, then we should think about why we should wait until one day we suddenly discover that our body is suffering from so many illnesses. If we adopt this approach, diseases may come much later, or perhaps not at all. Prevention is better than cure)

–IANS

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