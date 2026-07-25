Trump says he has ‘given up’ on traditional press, predicts they will struggle without him

Washington, July 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump declared that he had "given up" on traditional news organisations in favour of social media, while telling journalists gathered at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that they would struggle for audiences once he leaves office.

Speaking before hundreds of reporters and media executives, Trump mixed criticism of mainstream news outlets with praise for direct communication through digital platforms.

"I gave up on traditional press," Trump said.

"I'm number one on TikTok."

Claiming enormous online engagement, Trump said his social media strategy had proved more effective than relying on conventional media coverage.

He also argued that news organisations depended heavily on him for readership and television ratings.

"You people have no idea how lucky you are. When I'm gone, you're all going to be broke."

"There's not going to be anybody to report on," he said, adding, "Nobody gives a damn about anybody else."

Trump also offered an unusual glimpse into how he now deals with reporters, saying he had once complained that journalists were no longer contacting him after he returned to the White House.

He said that changed after he personally distributed his mobile phone number.

"I said, 'You know what? I'm going to give the press my phone number.'"

"That was the stupidest thing I ever did."

According to Trump, reporters now contact him constantly. "I'm getting a call every 3.7 minutes."

He encouraged journalists to identify themselves when calling. "You're much better putting your name because if there's no name, I just can't do that."

Trump said he often answers reporters' calls because he believes speaking directly can improve the accuracy of news coverage.

"I always find that when you don't speak to the press, you always get a bad story."

"When you do speak to the press, you have a shot at getting a good story."

Despite repeatedly criticising media organisations during the speech, Trump insisted he supported press freedom.

"I hope all of you know that I believe in the free press more than anyone in this room does." "Maybe not," he added.

The President also described himself as "the most open and transparent president in history," contrasting his approach with that of former President Joe Biden, whom he claimed had rarely answered reporters' questions.

Throughout the speech, Trump alternated between criticism and praise for journalists, acknowledging that while he often believed coverage was unfair, he respected the profession.

"I have tremendous respect for the people in this room," he said.

"Sometimes I don't feel you treat me fair."

"But sometimes you treat me very fairly...And I have a lot of respect for your profession."

Earlier in the evening, Trump joked that he received "93 per cent negative publicity" while teasing several television personalities and journalists, including CNN's Caitlin Collins, whom he congratulated for receiving a journalism award.

In her closing remarks before introducing Trump, outgoing White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang defended the First Amendment, saying criticism of the media was legitimate but warning that attempts to undermine press freedom threatened the constitutional protections on which American democracy rests.

--IANS

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