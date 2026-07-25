Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia confident as team gears up for DPL Season 3

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) With the start of the third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) just days away, Purani Dilli 6 have intensified their preparations, with players undergoing rigorous training sessions as the franchise aims to mount a strong challenge for the title.

Ahead of the new season, Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia expressed confidence in the squad and said the team’s focus is now firmly on translating its potential into performances on the field.

Speaking about the vision behind the squad, Nangia said the franchise has assembled a group capable of delivering consistent performances throughout the tournament.

“Our objective was to build a balanced squad that combines experienced domestic performers with talented young cricketers who are eager to prove themselves. The players have been training with great intensity, and it’s encouraging to see the commitment and energy within the camp. We believe this squad has the depth, versatility and character to compete at the highest level.”

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the Delhi Premier League, he said the tournament has become an important platform for emerging talent.

“The Delhi Premier League has grown tremendously over the last two seasons and continues to provide a fantastic stage for young players to showcase their abilities. Every season the standard of cricket has improved, and we expect this edition to be even more competitive. It’s exciting for players, franchises and fans alike.”

Sharing his expectations from the season, Nangia reiterated the team’s ambition to compete for the championship while entertaining supporters with positive cricket.

“Every team enters the tournament with the dream of lifting the trophy, and we are no different. Success for us will come from playing fearless, disciplined cricket and giving our best in every game. To our fans, I want to say thank you for your incredible support. Your encouragement motivates the team, and we look forward to making you proud this season.”

With the countdown to the tournament underway, Purani Dilli 6 will continue fine-tuning their preparations before beginning their campaign in the Delhi Premier League Season 3, which gets underway on July 31

--IANS

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