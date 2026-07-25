Bipasha Basu captures daughter Devi's pretend play as she makes a necklace

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi's imaginative playtime, where her little one made a colourful beaded necklace while engaging in pretend play.

Bipasha shared a video on Instagram, where Devi proudly flaunted her craft. Bipasha pointed the camera towards the dolls seated in front of her, joking that they were watching the creative session, making for an adorable mother-daughter moment.

In the clip, the actress asked her little daughter, “What are you making today?”

To which Devi replied, saying that she’s making a “necklace”.

Bipasha asked, “And how is it?”

Devi, in an adorable voice, said: “It’s beautiful.”

Bipasha then panned the camera at the dolls placed in front of Devi and said that “they are also sitting and watching.”

Bipasha welcomed their first bundle of joy, Devi Basu Singh Grover, with husband Karan Singh Grover in 2022.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their 2014 film “Alone,” and it was love at first sight. They dated for two years and finally made their relationship official on April 30, 2016.

The 47-yearold actress made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She was then seen in the erotic thriller Jism in 2003, followed by roles in two consecutive annual top-grossing films, No Entry in 2005 and Dhoom 2 in 2006.

She shot to stardom with movies such as Corporate, the comedies Phir Hera Pheri and All the Best: Fun Begins, the thriller Race, and the romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the 2010s, she starred in the horror films Raaz 3D, Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

After a long hiatus, she returned to the series “Dangerous” in 2020. The crime thriller also stars Karan, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles. She has been away from the screens for almost six years now.

--IANS

dc/