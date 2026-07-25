White House Correspondents' Association defends press freedom before Trump

Washington, July 25 (IANS) The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) used its annual dinner on Friday (local time) to deliver a forceful defence of the First Amendment and the role of a free press, telling President Donald Trump that while criticism of journalists is legitimate, efforts to undermine press freedom threaten a cornerstone of American democracy.

Addressing the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner before introducing Trump, outgoing WHCA President Weijia Jiang said the relationship between presidents and the press was often contentious but ultimately rooted in constitutional protections that serve the American public.

"There is a difference, though, an existential difference between criticizing the press and trying to undermine it," Jiang said.

"One is healthy, and it makes all of us better."

"The other is exactly what the founders hoped to prevent."

Speaking directly to Trump, Jiang described the interaction between presidents and journalists as part of the democratic process.

"When we ask questions, you push back. You give us answers, and we push back."

"You have always been a deal guy."

"Well, that's the deal." "The First Amendment is a done deal," she added.

She concluded by inviting the audience to "raise a glass to what makes ours a beautiful country."

The remarks came three months after an armed attack interrupted the original White House Correspondents' Dinner, forcing organisers to postpone the event.

Jiang said the shooting had reinforced rather than weakened the commitment of journalists to continue their work.

"That night tested all of us and revealed something worth fighting for," she said, recalling how reporters, photographers and television crews continued gathering and transmitting information during the emergency.

She also reflected on witnessing Trump and his advisers working to gather information during the crisis.

"I got a rare glimpse of something few of us ever see in real time."

"President Trump was huddled with members of his cabinet, asking questions, finding the best way to share the answers with everyone, which is our job description too."

Jiang described the shared responsibility of government officials and journalists to inform the public as one of the enduring lessons from that night.

Earlier in her address, she said the attack demonstrated that democracy itself was vulnerable to violence.

"The attempt on President Trump's life last April was a sobering reminder that democracy is not immune to violence, and the freedoms that we cherish can never be taken for granted."

Incoming WHCA President Jackie Heinrich echoed that message, saying the organisation remained committed to pursuing facts "without fear or favour" while thanking Trump for attending the event.

"We're grateful to have President Trump here tonight taking part in this tradition that recognises the essential role of a free press in our democracy."

The evening also honoured Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzalez, who was wounded while confronting the gunman during the April attack, as well as journalists, photographers and media organisations recognised for outstanding reporting.

Trump, in his subsequent remarks, praised the Secret Service, condemned political violence and acknowledged that criticism between presidents and journalists was part of public life, although he also criticised sections of the media and joked about reporters throughout his speech.

Founded in 1914, the White House Correspondents' Association represents journalists covering the US presidency and organises the annual dinner primarily to raise scholarship funds for aspiring journalists. The event has traditionally served as a rare occasion where presidents and the White House press corps share the stage despite often adversarial day-to-day interactions.

--IANS

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