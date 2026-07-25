Usha Uthup says the ‘song is always bigger than the singer': Without musicians, technicians nothing is possible

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Legendary singer Usha Uthup, who has been a part of the music industry for almost five decades and sung umpteen number of songs, firmly believes that the song is much bigger than the singer.

During the finale episode of singing reality show, Indian Idol, Usha Uthup set the stage ablaze as she performed some of her most iconic chartbusters, including "Ramba Ho," "Shaan Se," and "Hari Om Hari," and filled the stage with nostalgia and infectious energy.

Usha Uthup said, “Isse hi hamari jeet hai. The song is always bigger than the singer much, much bigger. Isliye toh hum yahan hain."

(Yes, absolutely. That itself is our victory. The song is always bigger than the singer, much, much bigger. That is exactly why we are here)

Highlighting the contribution of every individual behind a performance, she further added, "Bina musicians ke, bina technicians ke kuch nahi hota. Main hamesha se kehti aayi hoon the song is always bigger than the singer."

(Without musicians and without technicians, nothing is possible. I have always believed that the song is always bigger than the singer)

Pepped by her electrifying performance, Shreya Ghoshal, who is a part of Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, praised the legendary singer, saying, "We are living in the era of Usha Uthup ji."

Adding another memorable moment to the evening, Usha ji surprised everyone by singing her iconic song "Darling Aankhon Se Aankhen Chaar Karne Do" in Russian.

Talking about Usha Uthup’s career, over the decades, she has delivered many evergreen hits across Hindi and regional cinema, including 'Hari Om Hari' from 'Pyara Dushman', 'Ramba Ho Ho Ho Samba', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha', 'Koi Yahan Nache Nache', 'Darling' from 'Saat Khoon Maaf', amongst many others.

She has also sung popular tracks in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and many other Indian as well as foreign languages and is known for effortlessly blending pop, jazz, disco and Indian melodies.

–IANS

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