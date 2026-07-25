Nargis Fakhri’s sizzling romantic number 'Konchem Konchem' from Havish-starrer 'Nenu Ready' released

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina's wholesome entertainer 'Nenu Ready', featuring actor Havish in the lead, have now released the sizzling romantic number 'Konchem Konchem' from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Nikhila Koneru under Harniks India LLP, the film features Kavya Thapar playing the female lead.

The sizziling romantic number, which happens to be the first single from the film to be released, has been picturised on Havish, Kavya Thapar and Nargis Fakhri.

Composed by melody specialist Mickey J Meyer, 'Konchem Konchem' is a breezy romantic track infused with an alluring vibe. The tune effortlessly captures the sensual mood of the song, while the beautiful instrumentation adds depth and enhances its appeal.

Saraswathiputra Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the song's lyrics which beautifully portray the romantic chemistry between the lead pair through a mix of poetic and playful lines.

Sameera Bharadwaj's soulful and expressive vocals elevate the song further, perfectly complementing its mood and turning up the heat.

The song showcases the intimate chemistry between Havish and Kavya Thapar, who share an effortless screen presence. Adding to the glamour is Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who makes a striking Telugu debut with her special appearance and captivating dance moves.

From its captivating composition and playful lyrics to its melodious vocals and stylish visual presentation, Konchem Konchem turns out to be a complete romantic number.

For the unaware, 'Nenu Ready', which features Havish and Kavya Thapar in the lead, will also feature actors Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Srilakshmi, and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a proficient technical crew. Acclaimed composer Mickey J Meyer has been assigned the task of scoring the music for the film, which will have visuals shot by cinematographer Nizar Shafi. Editing for the film is to be handled by Praveen Pudi while Vikranth Srinivas has crafted both the story and screenplay of the film.

--IANS

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