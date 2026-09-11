Trump signs Medal of Honor monument law

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) President Donald Trump has signed legislation authorising a National Medal of Honor monument in Washington, honouring more than 3,500 recipients of the United States’ highest military decoration.

Trump signed the Hershel “Woody” Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act during a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.

The legislation is named after Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. He received the honour for his actions as a flamethrower operator during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“This monument, I think, will be entirely funded by private donations and located in the heart of our nation’s capital near the Lincoln Memorial,” Trump said.

He promised the museum foundation a prominent site in Washington, although he said its preferred location was unavailable.

“We’re going to get you the best site in all of Washington,” Trump said.

Trump described the museum as “an American treasure devoted to the best and bravest warriors of our country”.

He said the monument would ensure that the courage and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipients remained part of the nation’s memory.

“With this museum and a new monument in Washington, DC, America will never ever forget what they did and what they risked, and how much they risked,” Trump said.

Trump paid particular tribute to Williams. He said the Marine repeatedly moved through enemy positions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and destroyed one machine-gun nest after another.

“In the Battle of Iwo Jima, he carved a path to American victory, literally carved a path so soldiers could get in and win,” Trump said.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to US service members who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry at the risk of their lives. Fewer than 4,000 people have received it, according to the material presented at the ceremony.

The National Medal of Honor Museum opened in Arlington last year. It is part of a three-part project that also includes the Griffin Institute and the planned monument in Washington. The institute has reached more than 300,000 students in over 29,000 schools, Jones said.

--IANS

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