'Healthy competition' helps Tanya Chaudhary set national record in hammer throw

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A healthy competition with fellow trainee Anushka Yadav proved beneficial for Tanya Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh as he set the national record in women's hammer throw in the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi.

It was like the fulfilment of a dream for Tanya, and the fact that she set a new mark just before the upcoming Asian Games was like icing on the cake as the 22-year-old took the spotlight on the opening day of the meet on Thursday.

Day One of the prize-money meet saw two national records being set in the hammer throw, with Tanya achieving the feat that she has been chasing for the past three years.

Tanya achieved her quest by improving the national record in the women’s hammer throw as she hurled the iron ball to a distance of 68.35m, improving the national record of 65.25m, which was set by Sarita Singh in 2017.

"My previous personal best is 63.91m. I have done 65m-plus two or three times (at the inter-university level), but those were not official. Now, I am able to do it (break the national record). It is a new beginning," she said. "Normally, I used to be nervous. But I was focused on my technique today."

Tanya, who trains along with Anushka at the same ground at Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh under different coaches, said the healthy competition helped her move forward. "We both are from the same ground. So, there is healthy competition between us. So, it is good for both of us to move forward."

Though Tanya could not breach the Asian Games qualifying mark, she has made it to the team for the mega event in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan and is looking forward to continuing the momentum in Japan.

"It was because of injury. Now I feel I will do better. I had multiple injuries at the same time: a hamstring injury and a stress injury in the femur bone. The injuries were going on since January."

In the men's section, Delhi’s Nirbhay Choudhary recorded a throw of 71.02m, which was better than the previous national record of 70.73m set by Neeraj Kumar in 2016.

The other major attraction for Indian athletics fans was the successful return to action by Avinash Sable in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Sable, representing Maharashtra, won the steeplechase in a time of 8 minutes 32.39 seconds in his first race in the distance in more than a year.

Spotlight was also on 400m runners as the top six finishers in the men’s race clocked below 46 seconds. Top three in the women’s 400m race also dipped below 53 seconds.

“I will do better and win a medal at the Japan Asian Games,” said Vishal TK, winner of the gold medal and national 400m record holder, in the post-race interaction.

Maharashtra’s promising sprinter Harita Bhadra, winner of the women’s 100m dash, said the Indian Athletics Series Final was good preparation for the Asian Games. “It was a good experience for me to race in the 100m dash with the top sprinters,” Harita added.

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur won both the 100m and 200m dash in the men’s section.

Results:

Men:

100m: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.21 seconds, Gurindervir Singh (Punjab) 10.32 seconds, Rushiprasad Desai (Maharashtra) 10.33 seconds.

200m: Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.59 secs, Jishnu Prasad (Kerala) 20.63 secs, Abhay Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 21.04 secs.

400m: Vishal TK (Tamil Nadu) 45.36 seconds, Jay Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 45.50 seconds, Manu TS (Kerala) 45.68 seconds.

800m: Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:46.40 secs, Prakash Gadade (Maharashtra) 1:46.56 secs, Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:46.73 secs.

1500m: Rahul Baloda (Rajasthan) 3:39.89 secs, Yoonus Shah (Uttar Pradesh) 3:40.37 secs, Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 3:43.68 secs.

110m hurdles: Krishik M (Karnataka) 13.65 secs, Muhammed Lazan (Kerala) 13.84 secs, Manav R (Tamil Nadu) 13.85 secs.

400m hurdles: Santhosh Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 50.08 secs, Ruchit Mori (Gujarat) 50.61 secs, Subhas Das (West Bengal) 50.73 secs.

3,000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable (Maharashtra) 3:32.39. Shubham Bhandare (Maharashtra) 8:50.31, Vikash Dalal (Haryana) 8:50.43.

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.64m, Samardeep Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) 19.59m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.51m.

Hammer throw: Nirbhay Choudhary (Delhi) 71.02m (NR, previous best 70.73m), Damneet Singh (Punjab) 68.12m, Ashish Jakhar (Haryana) 67.51m.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 81.10m, Manoj Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 80.73m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 80.40m.

Pole vault: Dev Kumar Meena (Madhya Pradesh) 5.40m, Reegan G (Tamil Nadu) 5.30m, Ramratan (Rajasthan) 5.10m.

High jump: Aadarsh Ram (Tamil Nadu) 2.18m, Aaditya R (Madhya Pradesh) 2.15m, Basant (Rajasthan) 2.15m.

Long jump: Mohd Atta Sazid (Haryana) 8.01m, Arya S (Karnataka)7.90m, Sarun Payasingh (Odisha) 7.61m.

Triple jump: Karthik Unnikrishnan (Kerala) 16.43m, Gailey Venister (Tamil Nadu) 16.04m, Vishal Bahadur (Jharkhand) 15.85m.

Women

100m: Harita Bhadra (Maharashtra) 11.22 seconds, Abinaya Rajarajan (Tamil Nadu) 11.31 seconds, Giridhrani R (Tamil Nadu) 11.35 seconds.

400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 52.51 secs, Prachi (Uttar Pradesh) 52.75 secs, Poovamma MR (Karnataka) 52.76 secs.

800m: Lili Das (Uttarakhand) 2:03.41 secs, Pooja (Haryana) 2:04.02 secs, Gowthami J (Tamil Nadu) 2:05.63 secs.

1500m: Thota Sankeertana (Chhattisgarh) 4:37.95, Nikita Sharma (Himachal Pradesh) 4:38.62 secs, Pragati (Haryana) 4:39.88 secs.

100m hurdles: Nandhini Kongan (Tamil Nadu) 13.30 seconds, Anjali C (Kerala) 13.33 secs, Pragyan Prashanti (Odisha) 13.37 secs.

400m hurdles: Anu Raghavan (Kerala) 57.23 secs, Sinchal Kaveramma (Karnataka) 59.91 secs, Tanu Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 1:01.47 secs.

3,000m steeplechase: Praul Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 9:22.49, Prachi Devkar (Maharashtra) 10:28.35, Susmita Tigga (Odisha) 10:33.94.

Pole vault: Nitika (Madhya Pradesh) 4.10m, Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 4.10m, Karthika V (Tamil Nadu) 4.10m.

High jump: Pooja Singh (Haryana) 1.81m, Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) 1.81m, Supriya SB (Karnataka) 1.78m.

Triple jump: Lasha Ilango (Tamil Nadu) 13.76m, Niharika Vashisht (Punjab) 13.24m, Bhairabi Roy (West Bengal) 13.06m.

Long jump: Ancy Sojan (Kerala) 6.76m, Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.65m, Bhavani Yadav (Andhra Pradesh) 6.42m.

Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 68.35m (NR, previous best 65.25m), Anushka Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 66.34m, Kulvinder Kaur (Rajasthan) 59.13m.

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 17.19m, Krishna Jayashankar (Tamil Nadu) 16.61m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 15.99m.

Discus throw: Seema Kaliramana (Haryana) 56.52m, Priya (Haryana) 54.82m, Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 54.16m.

Javelin throw: Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) 57.50m, Rashmi K (Andhra Pradesh) 57.22m, Uma Choudhary (Rajasthan) 52.89m.

Prize money: Total cash awards: R 65 lakh.

1st: R 1 lakh, 2nd: R 50,000, 3rd: R 25,000, 4th: R 20,000, 5th: R 15,000, 6th: R 10,000.

--IANS

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